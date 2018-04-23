Ellen McClure Appointed as Director of Engaged Humanities Initiative

Dear Colleagues:

We are pleased to announce that Professor Ellen McClure (LAS–French and History) has been appointed as Director of the new Engaged Humanities Initiative, a program funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Office of the Provost. The initiative, housed in the Institute for the Humanities, provides an innovative pathway for students to take classes and do research that connect humanities scholarship with the social world beyond the university.

Professor McClure’s scholarly work concentrates on seventeenth-century French literature. She is author of Sun Spots and the Sun King: Sovereignty and Mediation in Seventeenth-Century France (U of I Press, 2006), and numerous articles and reviews on French literature and culture. She has held administrative positions in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, serving most recently as Associate Director of the School of Literatures, Cultural Studies, and Linguistics. We look forward to working with Professor McClure as she directs this exciting new initiative, which is sure to enrich humanities teaching and scholarship for students and faculty.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mark E. Canuel

Director, Institute for the Humanities

Professor, Department of English

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu