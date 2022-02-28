Emergency response tabletop drill

Dear UIC community members and partners in preparedness,

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response conducted an unannounced virtual tabletop exercise with the Chancellor’s Emergency Operations Policy Group to evaluate the university’s crisis management and readiness posture when responding to a simulated incident on campus. As part of the exercise, a drill of the policy group emergency notification system was conducted to assess the operational readiness of the leadership team’s alerting protocol and to identify any technological or administrative gaps.

The exercise was an opportunity to test components of the UIC Emergency Operations Plan and help members better understand their crisis response roles and responsibilities. Key issues of an incident were explored to strengthen and enhance emergency communications, coordination and resource management. Such simulations are designed to prompt an in-depth, constructive, problem-solving discussion that can lead to modifications to our crisis response. We rely on such exercises to challenge us, because from that, the real progress of university resilience can be made. This ensures that we are constantly delivering a high-level of service to our students, faculty, staff and communities served.

Additionally, the universitywide UIC ALERT emergency notification system is tested on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. The alert system uses multiple communications methods (e.g., text, email, website and social media channels) to quickly notify the university community. This monthly scheduled, announced test is an opportunity to confirm functionality and familiarize everyone with all the ways we notify the community during emergency conditions or advisory. UIC ALERT is also the primary system utilized in the event of inclement weather or curtailment of operations notices.

Are You #UICReady? As concern about safety continues to escalate, the need for heightened resilience management and a culture of preparedness has never been more imperative. The first step toward a culture of preparedness is individual awareness and self-reliance. The second is community awareness, cooperation and planning. We urge all university partners — students, faculty and staff — to become more involved. Emergency and public health preparedness is a constant, ever-adapting process that revolves around fostering community awareness, empowerment and prevention.

To learn more on how to improve your individual preparedness and operational readiness, please visit the Office of Preparedness and Response website.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim, PhD

Assistant Vice Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Office of Preparedness and Response #UICReady

ready@uic.edu