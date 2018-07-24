Emergency response training exercise, July 23-27

Dear Campus Community Members,

The University of Illinois at Chicago, in collaboration with the Illinois Fire Service Institute and the City of Chicago, will host a full-scale emergency response training exercise beginning Monday, July 23, through Friday, July 27, in parking lot 1B, 1139 West Harrison Street.

This is a preparedness training exercise only. The campus will maintain normal operations during this event and we do not anticipate any significant impact to the campus.

Local, state and national emergency response agencies will be staging training materials and staff in the UIC parking lot as part of the exercise. The primary focus of this multidisciplinary and multifaceted all-hazard exercise is to facilitate a safe and efficient system that supports our core mission of preparing first responders and national response units, leveraging our campus capabilities to strengthen and streamline response efforts to our communities. Planning for this collaborative partnership has been in development for months and provides an opportunity for the university to advance integration and interoperability with multi-jurisdictional law enforcement, sector-specific organizations, local, state, and federal response entities.

The UIC Office of Preparedness and Response works throughout the year to prepare our campus for any kind of emergency, and this exercise is an important activity within the overall planning strategy. We thank you in advance for your cooperation in ensuring that our campus community members are protected.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

David Ibrahim

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Office of Preparedness and Response

For more information, please contact:

ready@uic.edu