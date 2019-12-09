End of Semester Support

Dear UIC Students,

This time of the year can be challenging for you with academic and personal demands. You are studying for exams, preparing class presentations, and working to complete papers. Along with all of the academic tasks you must complete, there may also be pressures due to family, your job, social obligations, and holiday activities.

During this time, the stress or anxiety you might experience is normal. However, when it feels like you need help and support, you should know that there are campus resources available that can help you manage through the difficult times.

The professional staff in the Counseling Center and the Office of the Dean of Students, located in the Student Services Building (SSB), are ready and available to help you. Your well-being, safety, and success are of prime concern to us. UIC students do not have to face difficult times alone and without support.

We encourage you to familiarize yourself with the services available by visiting the U & I Care website or the Counseling Center website. Please also visit the Suicide Prevention & Education website, developed in collaboration with our campus partners to help Keep Our Flames Alive. If it is after business hours or the weekend, an on-call counselor is available to UIC students experiencing mental health emergencies or crisis situations, please call 312-996-3490 to access the UIC Counseling Center After-Hours Crisis Counselor.

If you prefer to speak with someone, please call the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857 or the Counseling Center at 312-996-3490.

We wish you success with your final exams and academic assignments!

We would also like to mention that from December 2 until December 13 Flames Finish Strong has many events and opportunities to help you and your fellow UIC students!

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Dean of Students

Joseph Hermes

Director, Counseling Center

For more information, please contact:

Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu