End of Semester Support

Dear Colleagues,

As you are aware the well-being of UIC students is a top priority, particularly as we approach a stressful time of the semester. We would like to take this time to once again acknowledge all your efforts as a faculty or staff member in assisting our students who may be experiencing challenges and need assistance. UIC provides a network of support for our students which is not possible without each of you.

The Counseling Center and Dean of Students Office are resources to provide consultation about how best to respond to a student of concern and for the referral of distressed students. If you have a student about whom you are worried, please feel free to call the Counseling Center (312-996-3490) or the Dean of Students Office (312-996-4857) whose professional staff will talk with you about a possible course of action and how best to help the student.

The Counseling Center website has recently been updated and provides useful resources and information for faculty/staff on Helping Students in Distress; including Suicide Prevention & Education, developed in collaboration with other campus partners to help Keep Our Flames Alive.

The Dean of Students Office U & I Care website contains options and resources for students facing personal challenges and information to empower other students and university personnel to take action when such concerns arise.

Once again, thank you for your assistance in maintaining and strengthening the network of support for our UIC students. We look forward to the continuation of our strong partnerships on behalf of all our students.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Dean of Students

Joseph Hermes

Director, Counseling Center

For more information, please contact:

Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu