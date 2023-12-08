End of semester wishes

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

As the semester ends, we celebrate UIC’s successes even as we continue to navigate the complexities of an ever-changing world.

The joy and anticipation that accompany this weekend’s commencement ceremonies remind us of our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence. The 3,246 students who will officially become UIC graduates this weekend are a tremendous source of pride.

In addition to our graduating students, we can celebrate our largest and most diverse incoming first-year class ever, recognition as one of the best public universities in the nation, exceeding more than half a billion dollars in research funding, a student-athlete NCAA graduation success rate of 93%, our Seal of Excelencia distinction for Latinx student support, and recognition as a top 30 institution for LGBTQ+ students and top 10 institution for social mobility. The impact of these pride points is seen through the journeys of students like Haniyyah Thomas and Marnee Ostoa, who are Obama Foundation scholars; and faculty like revered author Luis Alberto Urrea, Freedom Scholar Beth Richie, and National Academy of Medicine member Terry Vanden Hoek.

Even with so much to celebrate, our community continues to experience pain and anguish resulting from the Middle East crisis. We also continue to witness expressions of care and support for the affected in and beyond our community. It is our collective responsibility to truly live our values of inclusivity, tolerance, and respect toward one another while fostering a safe environment.

Our university is built on the foundation of being a teaching and learning laboratory. We prepare our students to be citizens of the world who share their voices and contribute to solving intractable issues. In embracing this role, we are exploring ways to add to the existing opportunities for dialogue in the spring semester. We must care for one another across our differences and somehow create reasons for hope. It is what our values call us to do and what our community needs.

I am grateful on a daily basis for the opportunity to serve as chancellor at UIC. Sending wishes for peace and joy in the new year.

With my very best regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor