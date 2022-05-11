End of year message from Provost Reyes

Dear students,

Congratulations on a tremendously successful academic year!

After nearly a year-and-a-half of mostly remote operations during COVID-19, you returned to in-person learning, reigniting life on-campus.

To our graduating students, you will go on to become the next generation of leaders, innovators, scholars and activists. I am confident you will catalyze changes that will lead us to a more just, equitable and sustainable future.

In the coming weeks we will start our summer courses and activities. Our COVID-19 protocols were recently updated. We will continue to update you by email and on today.uic.edu as these dynamics evolve throughout the summer and as we prepare for the new academic year in August.

As we move into summer, I hope that you take time to be with your loved ones, rest and rejuvenate.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

