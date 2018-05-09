End of year message from UIC Library

Colleagues:

Congratulations on the successful completion of another year at UIC! I wanted to take this opportunity to update you on renovation projects that will be taking place over the summer and to remind you to check the return/renewal dates for library materials before you leave campus.

We are in the midst of replacing carpeting on the 2nd floor of the Library of the Health Sciences – Chicago. This project should be completed by early June. The floor is open and collections materials are readily accessible.

In the Richard J. Daley Library, a project will begin immediately after spring commencement to renovate space on the 3rd floor, North end of the building. Facilities will also be installing replacement equipment for the heating system in Daley over the summer. While we anticipate some noise from these projects, they should not disrupt access to the collections.

We’ll also be updating the Library website during the summer to improve searching for materials for research and teaching.

I would also like to remind you to check the due dates and renew or return any materials you have charged out from the UIC Library or our I-Share and other interlibrary loan partners, especially if you will be leaving town over the summer. While we do send courtesy reminders by e-mail as due dates approach, if you are not keeping up with your campus e-mail and we don’t hear from you, charges will accrue. Take a few minutes now and avoid the frustration later! To see the titles charged to you and renew them, if needed, please see your library account: https://vufind.carli.illinois.edu/vf-uic/MyResearch/Home.

On behalf of the faculty and staff of the UIC Library, have a safe and pleasant summer.

Best wishes,

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries