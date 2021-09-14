Errors impacting many UIC websites

Dear UIC Community,

This morning at approximately 11:10 a.m., the infrastructure that supports most UIC unit websites (those found at xx.uic.edu, such as library.uic.edu and it.uic.edu) went down, making those sites inaccessible. Technology Solutions, the university’s central IT department, worked to restore service as quickly as possible. As of 12:20 p.m., most of these sites are partially functional again, with site visitors continuing to see errors on many sites. We are continuing to work to restore full functionality.

The following sites are functioning normally:

uic.edu

Personal sites on People.uic.edu

Sites hosted on webhost.uic.edu

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. An update will be provided when service is fully restored.

If you have any questions or concerns in the meantime, please visit go.uic.edu/ask-an-it-question.

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

Technology Solutions