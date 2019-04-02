E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, April 4. Topic: INFORMATICS

Dear Faculty,

Please join your fellow faculty members from the east and west campuses for the final E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, April 4, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving INFORMATICS and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and others attending. Food and drink are provided.

The presentations will be by UIC faculty:

Ranganathan Chandrasekaran

Professor, Department of Information and Decision Sciences

College of Business Administration

Houshang Darabi

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

College of Engineering

Jeffrey Loeb

John S. Garvin Chair, Professor, and Head, Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation

College of Medicine

Sharon Meraz

Associate Professor, Department of Communication

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Elizabeth Tarlov

Associate Professor, Department of Health Systems Science

College of Nursing

Annette Valenta

Professor, Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences

College of Applied Health Science

Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street).

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All faculty are welcome!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu