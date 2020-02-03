E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, Feb. 6. Topic: Community Engaged Research
Dear Faculty,
Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the first E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving COMMUNITY ENGAGED RESEARCH and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.
Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4:30-6 p.m.
Innovation Center (1240 W. Harrison St.)
The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:
David Brown
Professor, School of Architecture
College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts
Renee Hatcher
Assistant Professor
UIC John Marshall Law School
Jeni Hebert-Beirne
Assistant Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences
School of Public Health
Phoenix Matthews
Professor, Department of Health Systems Sciences
College of Nursing
Elizabeth Todd-Breland
Associate Professor, Department of History
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Dennis Watson
Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases
College of Medicine
Karriem Watson
Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement, UI Cancer Center
Research Assistant Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health
Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.
We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All faculty are welcome!
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu