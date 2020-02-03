E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, Feb. 6. Topic: Community Engaged Research

Dear Faculty,

Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the first E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving COMMUNITY ENGAGED RESEARCH and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.

Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Innovation Center (1240 W. Harrison St.)

The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:

David Brown

Professor, School of Architecture

College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Renee Hatcher

Assistant Professor

UIC John Marshall Law School

Jeni Hebert-Beirne

Assistant Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences

School of Public Health

Phoenix Matthews

Professor, Department of Health Systems Sciences

College of Nursing

Elizabeth Todd-Breland

Associate Professor, Department of History

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Dennis Watson

Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases

College of Medicine

Karriem Watson

Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement, UI Cancer Center

Research Assistant Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All faculty are welcome!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu