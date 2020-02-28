E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, March 5th. Topic: VIOLENCE PREVENTION
Dear Faculty,
Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the E+W Research Mixer on Thursday, March 5, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving VIOLENCE PREVENTION and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.
Thursday, March 5, from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison St.)
The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:
David DuBois
Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health
Associate Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy
Stuart Ford
Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School
Sheela Raja
Associate Professor, Department of Oral Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences
College of Dentistry
Beth Richie
Professor and Head, Department of Criminology, Law and Justice
Professor, Department of African American Studies
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Liza Suarez
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, College of Medicine
Co-Director, Urban Youth Trauma Center
Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.
We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All faculty are welcome!
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu