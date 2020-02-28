E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, March 5th. Topic: VIOLENCE PREVENTION

Dear Faculty,

Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the E+W Research Mixer on Thursday, March 5, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving VIOLENCE PREVENTION and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.

Thursday, March 5, from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison St.)

The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:

David DuBois

Professor, Division of Community Health Sciences, School of Public Health

Associate Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy

Stuart Ford

Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School

Sheela Raja

Associate Professor, Department of Oral Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences

College of Dentistry

Beth Richie

Professor and Head, Department of Criminology, Law and Justice

Professor, Department of African American Studies

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Liza Suarez

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, College of Medicine

Co-Director, Urban Youth Trauma Center

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All faculty are welcome!

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

