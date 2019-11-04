E+W Faculty Research Mixer, Thursday, Nov. 7th. Topic: PRIVACY
Dear Faculty,
Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the final E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving PRIVACY and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.
Thursday, November 7 from 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street)
The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:
Andrew Boyd
Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences
College of Applied Health Sciences
Abigail Goben
Associate Professor & Information Services and Data Management Librarian
Library of the Health Sciences
Chris Kanich
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science
College of Engineering
Kelly Quinn
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Communication
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Randy Robinson
Assistant Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School
Robert Sloan
Professor and Head, Department of Computer Science
College of Engineering
Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.
We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university. All are welcome!
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu