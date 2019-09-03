E+W Research Mixer, Thursday, September 5th. Topic: REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

Dear Faculty,

Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the first E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, September 5th from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.

Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street).

The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:

Jennifer Brier

Professor, Departments of History and Gender and Women’s Studies

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Joanna Burdette

Professor, Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy

College of Pharmacy

Sonia Green

Associate Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School

Craig Niederberger

Clarence C. Saelhof Professor and Head, Department of Urology

Professor, Department of Bioengineering

College of Medicine

Kimberlee Wilkens

Assistant Professor, School of Design

College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.

We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu