E+W Research Mixer, Thursday, September 5th. Topic: REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH
Dear Faculty,
Please join faculty from the east and west campuses for the first E+W Research Mixer of the semester on Thursday, September 5th from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Innovation Center. This is an event designed to bring UIC faculty together on a monthly basis around particular research topics to meet and talk about their work in a multidisciplinary setting. The presenters will each speak briefly about their research involving REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH and there will be time afterwards to meet, mingle, and talk informally with the presenters and other faculty attending. Food and drink are provided.
Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Innovation Center (1240 West Harrison Street).
The presentations will be by UIC Faculty:
Jennifer Brier
Professor, Departments of History and Gender and Women’s Studies
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Joanna Burdette
Professor, Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy
College of Pharmacy
Sonia Green
Associate Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School
Craig Niederberger
Clarence C. Saelhof Professor and Head, Department of Urology
Professor, Department of Bioengineering
College of Medicine
Kimberlee Wilkens
Assistant Professor, School of Design
College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts
Relocation parking is available in Lot 1B for anyone with a current parking assignment. Entrance to parking is on Harrison, east of Racine. Please pull a ticket to enter the lot, and when exiting show the parking attendant your hang tag for complimentary parking.
We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to meet and network with your fellow faculty members across our university.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
Robert Barish
Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu