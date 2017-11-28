Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

Read about this year’s winners:

Houshang Darabi, industrial engineering

Patricia O’Brien, social work

Kim Potowski, Hispanic and Italian studies

Dale Reed, computer science

Ara Tekian, medical education