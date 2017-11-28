Excellence in Teaching

Kim Potowski

Kim Potowski, professor of Spanish linguistics in the department of Hispanic and Italian studies, is among winners of this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award.

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

Read about this year’s winners:

Houshang Darabi, industrial engineering

Patricia O’Brien, social work

Kim Potowski, Hispanic and Italian studies

Dale Reed, computer science

Ara Tekian, medical education

