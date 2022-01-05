Excellence in Teaching
Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.
Read about this year’s winners:
Lisa Cushing, College of Education
Lorena Garcia, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Jeni Hebert-Beirne, School of Public Health
Miiri Kotche, College of Engineering and College of Medicine
Sarah Parker-Harris, College of Applied Health Sciences
