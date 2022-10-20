Expanded voting at UIC

Dear students, faculty and staff,

With the fall election season upon us, I am pleased to share the historic news that members of the UIC community will have expanded opportunities for voter participation on campus. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, UIC will transition from being a university early voting site with three days of voting to being the primary early voting site for the newly drawn City of Chicago 34th Ward.

Voting will take place each day from Oct. 24 through the Nov. 8 general election. The polling place is located in Room 613 in the Tower at the north end of Student Center East and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While Election Day, Nov. 8, is a university holiday, the polls in Student Center East will remain open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any person who resides in the City of Chicago may vote on campus. Resources for voters who live outside the city are provided below. Voters are encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose.

Participation in the electoral process is a time-honored tradition at UIC. I strongly encourage you to get involved any way you can — by casting your vote, serving as an election judge, attending a debate watch or ballot party, or learning about issues and candidates. Please keep your eye on the website of Student Leadership and Civic Engagement for breaking news on election-related events and deadlines. For other questions, contact the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy at govt@uic.edu.

Go Flames — and go vote!

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Register to vote

If you have not yet registered to vote, or need to update your registration because you recently moved, you can do so by visiting uic.turbovote.org. Visit the nonpartisan Campus Vote Project for information about voting for all 50 states.

Serve as an election judge

Per Illinois state law, students are encouraged to apply to serve as a judge of election. Further information is available on the website of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on serving as an election judge in your jurisdiction.

Vote by mail

Chicago residents can use Vote by Mail to register to vote, check their registration, find their polling place, change their address, change their name or apply to vote by mail. Nov. 3 is the legal deadline to apply to vote by mail. If you live outside the City of Chicago, consult one of the government resources below for information on voting by mail in your jurisdiction.

Receive text and email reminders

If you have already registered to vote, you can sign up to receive text and email reminders at uic.turbovote.org. Stay up-to-date with early voting/Election Day reminders and polling place notifications.

