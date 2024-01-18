Expanding research capabilities at UIC: An interview with associate CIO for research tech and innovation

Committed to furthering UIC’s research ambitions, Himanshu Sharma, associate CIO for research technologies and innovation at Advanced Cyberinfrastructure for Education and Research, and his team strive to provide researchers and their collaborators around the globe with a broad array of computational resources and data-related services to meet any and all of their technical needs.

These services include providing access to high-performance computing clusters, big data analytics clusters, collaborative research data storage, high-performance networking and secure research environments. ACER also consults researchers on a broad range of research aims.

In a recent interview, Sharma highlights UIC research news and talks about his team’s work to expand research funding.