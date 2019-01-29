Extreme weather cancellations

UIC ALERT: Due to extremely cold temperatures, classes will be canceled from 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, through noon, Thursday, Jan. 31, at UIC in Chicago.

University employees working in non-essential operations should not come to campus on Wednesday or Thursday before noon. Employees working in essential function areas such as maintaining public safety, patient care and hospital operations, supporting residential life, operations in designated research facilities, and providing necessary university support services for those essential functions will be expected to work. Employees should consult with their supervisors about questions specific to their roles and assignments. Employees who do not report to work must use personal time off or take an excused, unpaid absence.

The residential, health care and research aspects of UIC operations make it impossible to close the entire campus.

The University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics along with the Mile Square Health Center locations will continue to operate normally. A separate communication related to detailed operations will be sent to the health care delivery staff and faculty.

UIC Residential Dining will be open “weekend hours” (brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner 5 to 8 p.m.) at all three dining locations to serve residential students.

Student Center East and Student Center West will be open normal hours tonight and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The Children’s Center will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Recreation Centers will be open normal hours Tuesday and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

ACCC/IT Services staff will be available to address emergencies reported to the ACCC Operations Center at (312) 413-8080. Non-emergency issues will be addressed when the campus resumes normal operations.

Essential safety personnel, including university police, will provide key services and will be fully operational.

Facility emergencies and building access requests should be reported to Facilities Customer Support at (312) 996-7511, 24/7.

The Intercampus Route bus will operate on a regular schedule tomorrow. The Semester Express and Library Shuttle will resume regular service on Thursday, Jan 31. For specific information on routes and times, consult the TransLoc route service on your mobile device.

Night Ride and Paratransit service will continue normal hours of operation.

UIC Parking offers motorist assistance by calling (312) 355-0555.

Scheduled events on campus from Tuesday evening through Thursday may be affected. Please check with organizers for specific details.

UIC Libraries in Chicago will be open until 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday; and open Thursday beginning at noon.

The National Weather Service is predicting dangerously cold wind chills which may continue through Thursday. University leaders will continue to monitor the situation closely and will decide about Thursday classes and non-essential service units by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Updates will be provided to the campus as needed via e-mail; UIC ALERT text messaging to subscribed mobile phones; the UIC.edu website and shared on the UIC Facebook and Twitter accounts.