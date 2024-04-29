Faculty-Administrator Leadership Program: Call for nominations and applications

Dear faculty,

The call for nominations and applications for the Faculty-Administrator Leadership Program is now available.

The application and nomination form, along with more details regarding the program, can be found on the Faculty Affairs webpage.

The Faculty-Administrator Leadership Program, supported by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, aims to cultivate and empower future leaders within the faculty, providing them with the necessary skills, knowledge and support to excel in leadership roles within the UIC academic community. The program will offer participants a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of leadership, institutional knowledge, strategic planning, team building, conflict resolution and organizational management. There will be a combination of workshops, site visits, seminars from UIC leadership and experiential learning activities in which participants will develop skills to lead with integrity and inspire positive change to further the UIC mission.

We encourage all eligible faculty members to consider this opportunity to develop their leadership potential and commitment to advancing UIC’s academic mission.



If you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Office of Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Houlihan

facultyaffarisevent@uic.edu

Miquel Gonzalez-Meler