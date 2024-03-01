Faculty Advisory Committee nominations open

To UIC faculty members:

Nominations are now open for faculty to serve on the campus Faculty Advisory Committee, a major facet of shared governance at UIC. The entire campus faculty elects committee members in a ballot election.

The committee provides a venue for suggestions for the university and considers faculty grievances, among other responsibilities. Specifically, the committee provides for the orderly voicing of suggestions for the good of the university, affords added recourse for the consideration of grievances and furnishes a channel for direct and concerted communication between academic staff and university administrative officers about staff concerns, according to the University Statutes, Article II, Section 4.

In addition to making recommendations on faculty grievances and communicating faculty concerns to the administration, the committee has been specified by the UIC Senate to provide hearings for and make recommendations on cases of severe sanctions short of dismissal. The University Statutes, Article IX, Section 6 were amended to permit procedures that could result in serious sanctions other than a faculty member dismissal.

The committee is composed of two non-tenure track and seven tenured faculty members. Terms are for three years. To be eligible, faculty cannot hold an administrative position, must have three years of service at UIC and must have at least a 75 percent appointment. Only senior rank and associate-rank non-tenure track faculty members can serve on the committee. Only two faculty members from one college can serve simultaneously. Subsequent vacancies are filled from the list of nominees at the preceding election.

Four tenured faculty members will be elected in this election cycle. Based on vote totals and due to unfilled seats from previous elections, the three nominees receiving the most votes will fill three-year terms ending in 2027. One nominee will fill a vacant seat with a two-year term ending in 2025.

To nominate a faculty member, find the form here.

Nominees will be asked to provide a brief biography (one paragraph of up to six lines of text) to accompany the ballots. Send nominations by email to Elizabeth Dooley, Clerk of the Senate, at edooley@uic.edu by March 29, 2024.

Continuing members of the committee whose terms end in 2025 are Chris Kanich, associate professor in the College of Engineering; and Mitchell Theys, clinical associate professor in the College of Engineering. Continuing members whose terms end in 2026 are Xóchitl Bada, associate professor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Geraldine Gorman, clinical professor in the College of Nursing; and Karen Halverson Cross, professor in the School of Law.

Sincerely,

Faculty Advisory Committee

University of Illinois Chicago

For more information, email Elizabeth Dooley, Clerk of the Senate, at edooley@uic.edu.