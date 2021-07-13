Faculty and staff vaccination disclosure due August 1

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As you know, the University of Illinois System announced on June 21 that all students who plan to be on campus for the fall 2021 semester are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able to do so.

Although faculty and staff are currently not required to be vaccinated, we request that you disclose your vaccination status using UIC Healthcheck by August 1. This will help us obtain accurate vaccination numbers for fall planning purposes.

VACCINATION DISCLOSURE AND SALIVA TESTING EXEMPTION

Upon disclosing that you are fully vaccinated (at least 14 days since your final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine), at this time you will not be required to participate in UIC Healthcheck, regular on-campus saliva testing, and you will not be required to quarantine if you are a close contact of someone with a positive COVID-19 test or if you have returned from international or domestic travel. Your UIC Daily Pass will remain green.

Following your vaccination disclosure, you will receive an email with instructions on how to submit proof of vaccination.

Faculty and staff who are not vaccinated, or choose not to disclose their vaccination status, will be required to participate in at least weekly COVID-19 saliva testing, UIC Healthcheck, and must continue to wear a face-covering on campus.

We encourage all members of the UIC community to get vaccinated. It provides the maximum protection for our community as we strive for the continued easing of health and safety restrictions.

WHERE TO OBTAIN A VACCINATION

If you have not been vaccinated, you can take advantage of free, convenient vaccination appointments that are available on campus. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at UIC/UI Health or to make an appointment, visit vaccine.uihealth.care. If you have any questions about making a vaccine appointment, please email covidvaccine@uic.edu.

If you have additional questions about student vaccination requirements, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions webpage. We will continue to update our guidance based on recommendations from our public health partners.

We look forward to resuming a more traditional, in-person experience in the fall and we appreciate your continued patience as we plan for your safe return to campus.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Acting Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control