Faculty awarded pilot professional development fellowships for 2024-25 Academic Year

Dear faculty,

The Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs are pleased to announce the faculty members selected for the Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Professional Development Fellowship Pilot Program for the 2024-25 academic year.

Fellowships were granted to increase faculty members’ value to the university through enhanced opportunities for professional renewal, educational travel, study, formal training or other experiences of professional value. Funding, given to the faculty’s home college, provides a one-semester teaching release (full or partial) for selected non-tenure-track faculty at the rank of senior lecturer, senior instructor, clinical or teaching associate or full professor with six or more years of full-time equivalent service.

We are pleased to announce the following fellowship recipients:

Fall 2024 semester:

Sahar Alrayyes, College of Dentistry

Virginia Costello, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anthony Felder, College of Engineering

Robert Gould, College of Applied Health Sciences

Jordan Kamps, College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Charitianne Williams, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Spring 2025 semester:

Felicia Ferrone, College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Matthew Liotine, College of Business Administration

Julie Peters, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kelly Quinn, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Arthi Rao, College of Education

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu