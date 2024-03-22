Faculty can apply for leadership development program for 2024-25 academic year

Dear faculty members,

The Provost’s Faculty-Administrator Leadership Program aims to develop leaders among UIC faculty by providing instruction and training in organizational management, institutional knowledge and other leadership skills. Recruitment and nominations will begin in April for faculty to participate in the program in the 2024-25 academic year.

The program, supported by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, aims to cultivate and empower future leaders among faculty, providing them with the necessary skills, knowledge and support to excel in leadership roles in the UIC academic community. The program’s comprehensive curriculum will cover various aspects of leadership, institutional knowledge, strategic planning, team building, conflict resolution and organizational management. It will include workshops, site visits, seminars from UIC leadership and experiential learning activities for participants to develop skills to lead with integrity and inspire positive change that furthers UIC’s mission.

We encourage all eligible faculty to consider this opportunity to develop your leadership potential and commitment to advancing our academic mission. We will provide more details about the application and selection process in the coming weeks.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please email facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Houlihan, lizah@uic.edu

Miquel Gonzalez-Meler, mmeler@uic.edu