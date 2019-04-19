Faculty Collective Bargaining Update

Dear Campus Community,

We are writing to provide an update on the status of collective bargaining with the union representing tenure system and non-tenure system faculty.

We had three bargaining sessions this week and made significant progress toward a settlement. The University has increased its salary offer by going up to a 4% total salary pool (2% merit plus 2% for compression and equity) for every year of the new contract. We have made several other new proposals as well.

There is another negotiation session scheduled for Monday afternoon when we hope to resolve the remaining issues.

The union has informed the University that if it calls for a strike, the strike will occur on Tuesday, April 23. While the University is preparing as best it can for a strike, we remain hopeful that we can come to an agreement before Tuesday.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs