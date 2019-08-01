Dear UIC Students,

The UIC ID Center has moved its operation from SSB to Student Center East (SCE) to provide a more convenient experience for UIC Students. This change will also impact the U-PASS distribution, which will now be held on the East Campus, behind the Bookstore, where the new ID Center is located.

UIC students must register for a full-time course load by August 4, 2019 to receive their Fall 2019 CTA Ventra U-PASS. All eligible students will be assessed the $163.00 nonrefundable CTA transportation fee for the fall session, which includes faculty/staff. Students are responsible for paying the fee even if they choose not to pick up their U-PASS. The U-PASS is not available to part-time students.

Returning students with a non-expired Ventra U-PASS must register as a full-time student by August 4, 2019, and your current Ventra U-PASS will activate effective August 21, 2019. New students (including transfer students) must be registered by August 4, 2019 and have an i-card picture on file to pick up a U-PASS on the first day of activation August 21, 2019.

If you do not register, or have your i-card photo taken by August 4, 2019, you will have to allow extra time for your U-PASS to properly load or be printed; you also run the risk of incurring pay per ride fare charges that result in a negative transit account balance. Any outstanding balance will have to be paid to CTA before your UIC Ventra U-PASS will be loaded.

You can check the status of your card’s transit account balance by visiting https://www.ventrachicago.com/balance.

The UIC U-PASS is valid 5 days prior to the first day of classes listed on the academic calendar, and expires 5 days after the last day of finals listed on the academic calendar. It is valid for unlimited travel on CTA buses and trains during this time. Students in the College of Dentistry, College of Medicine, and the Corporate MBA program may have start and end dates that differ from those listed above.

The last day to use your Ventra U-PASS for the Fall Session is December 18, 2019. This is the final day your U-PASS can be used without adding separate funds for use on CTA busses and trains.

One of the conveniences of Ventra is you can continue to use the same U-PASS card when school is out of session. However, please be aware, during those periods, your U-PASS card will function just like a normal Ventra Card. That means you must add funds to your account and your U-PASS will be charged the full fares of $2.50 for rail and $2.25 for bus during school breaks.

It’s easy and convenient to add money to your Ventra card. You can add funds or load an unlimited-ride 1-day, 3-day, 7-day or 30-day pass online if you have a registered transit account at https://www.ventrachicago.com or at any Ventra Vending Machine located at CTA rail stations, via the Ventra app, and at participating retail locations.

Your Ventra U-PASS unlimited riding privilege automatically resumes when your next full-time term begins. Please note your transit account must be in good standing prior to your next qualifying term for U-PASS privileges.

U-PASS Distribution Process and Policies

U-PASS pick-up for the 2019/2020 school year will begin on August 21, 2019. The primary pick-up location for the U-PASS is in the Student Center East (SCE) ID Center, located behind the Bookstore, at 750 S. Halsted.

Please note:

Your valid i-card is required to pick up your U-PASS;

You may not pick up another student’s U-PASS without first being added as a proxy for pick-up through the U-PASS alternate pick-up webpage: http://upasschange.idcenter.uic.edu

You must currently be registered as a full-time student;

Depending on when you registered, you may be asked to log-in to the Student Self Service system to provide proof of status;

If you prefer to pick-up your U-PASS from an alternate location please update your distribution location preference through the U-PASS alternate pick-up webpage: http://upasschange.idcenter.uic.edu

PARATRANSIT SERVICE

The U-PASS program includes paratransit services for eligible students. Students who are unable to use fixed route public transportation due to a disability, may be eligible for Paratransit Service, a shared ride program offered by the Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Students must be certified by the RTA in order to use the service. For additional details, visit https://idcenter.uic.edu/cta-u-pass/about-u-pass, or contact the ID Center (312-413-5940) or the Disability Resource Center (312-413-2183).

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu