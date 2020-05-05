Fall 2020 Planning Task Force Members

Dear Colleagues,

As Chancellor Amiridis shared in a campus announcement on Friday, May 1, I have established a Fall 2020 Planning Task Force to help plan and prepare for the coming semester. The Task Force is charged with (1) recommending the classes that will be taught on-campus and those that will be taught remotely in Fall 2020; (2) distinguishing the classes that should be taught asynchronously online and those that may be taught synchronously remotely, and recommending resources to be provided to faculty to convert classes to these platforms; and (3) collecting data on the student perspective. The Task Force is meeting regularly and will continue to do so for as long as needed.

The planning does not apply to the Colleges of Dentistry, Law, Medicine, or Pharmacy. These colleges do have representatives participating on the committee as observers.

The members of the Fall 2020 Planning Task Force are:

Susan Altfeld, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, School of Public Health

Ross Arena, Professor and Head, Department of Physical Therapy, College of Applied Health Sciences

Erin Brady, Director of Classroom Scheduling, Office of the Registrar

Lan Chaplin, Associate Professor, Department of Managerial Studies, College of Business Administration

Susan Corbridge, Executive Associate Dean, College of Nursing

Tony Corte, Senior Lecturer, Department of Managerial Studies, College of Business Administration

Dara Crowfoot, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation, UIC Extended Campus

Lisa Freeman, Professor and Head, Department of English, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kristen Goliak, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Pharmacy (observer)

Jamie Haney, Assistant Dean for Academic and Student Service, Graduate College

Joe Hummel, Clinical Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies, Department of Computer Science, College of Engineering

Dibyen Majumdar, Executive Associate Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Farzad Mashayek, Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical & Industrial Engineering, College of Engineering

Stacie McCloud, Associate Dean, Honors College

Henrika McCoy, Associate Professor, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Linda Naru, Assistant University Librarian, University Library

Peter Pfanner, Executive Director, Innovation Center

Toni Roucka, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Dentistry (observer)

Becca Rugg, Dean, College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Kamal Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, College of Medicine (observer)

David Sorkin, Associate Dean for Academic Programing, UIC John Marshall Law School (observer)

Stacey Sutton, Assistant Professor, Department of Urban Planning & Public Policy, College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Marc Van Overbeke, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, College of Education

Donald Wink, Professor, Department of Chemistry, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

