Fall 2020 U-PASS Opt-Out

Dear UIC Students:

Please read the entirety of this e-mail as the fall 2020 CTA U-PASS program will be different than any previous semester. If you wish to continue with the CTA U-PASS benefit in fall 2020, disregard the rest of this message.

For fall 2020 ONLY, interested students will be allowed to OPT-OUT of the CTA U-PASS. The Fall 2020 CTA U-PASS will be available to any student with 6 or more credit hours by default; however, the CTA will allow for students to opt-out of this benefit prior to a July 29 deadline. Unfortunately, no exceptions can be made to missing this opt-out deadline. The Fall U-PASS will be active from August 19 through December 16 (College of Medicine and College of Dentistry dates may differ); the corresponding fee of $163 ($175 for College of Medicine) will be applied to your student account after the August start date. As this is a mandatory fee for full-time and part-time students, it will be included in your Financial Aid “cost of attendance,” but the fee will be refunded after the opt-out process.

This benefit is available to part-time (6-11 credit hours for undergraduate, graduate, professional), and full-time (12+ credit hours) students. Students who opt-out, but are not registered as full-time or part-time students, will not be eligible and will not receive a refund.

The Fall U-PASS will be active from August 19-December 16 (College of Medicine Aug. 10-Dec. 31 & College of Dentistry Aug. 16-Dec. 18).

The deadline to opt-out for the Fall U-PASS is July 29 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

After July 29, the opt-status cannot change for the duration of the fall session.

Students who drop below part-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

All students are opted-in by default unless otherwise specified by the student at the website below.

Students that opt-out may see the U-PASS fee assessed on their university bill, but that charge will be reversed within 7-10 business days.

In order to opt-out and not receive the fall U-PASS benefit, please confirm that you wish to OPT-OUT at the U-PASS OPT-OUT website: https://go.uic.edu/fall_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Thank you,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu