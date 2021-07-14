Fall 2021 U-PASS Opt-Out

Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff:

For Fall 2021, students will have the option to opt-out of the CTA U-PASS program. This benefit is available to part-time (6-11 credit hours for undergraduate, graduate, professional), and full-time (12+ credit hours) students.

The Fall U-PASS will be active from August 18-December 15 (dates for the College of Medicine is Aug. 11-Dec. 17 and the College of Dentistry is Aug. 23-Dec. 17).

The deadline to opt-out for the Fall U-PASS is September 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

After September 12, the opt-status cannot change for the duration of the fall session.

Students who drop below part-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

All students are opted-in by default unless otherwise specified by the student at the website below, and a mandatory fee of $163 ($175 for College of Medicine) will be applied to student accounts after the start date.

Students that opt-out may see the U-PASS fee assessed on their university bill, but that charge will be reversed within 7-10 business days.

In order to opt-out and not receive the Fall 2021 U-PASS benefit, students may confirm their decision to opt-out at https://go.uic.edu/fall_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu