The Fall 2022 CTA U-PASS program will be completely different than in the prior fall and spring semesters. All students will be set to opt-out status by default at the start of each semester. If you do not wish to utilize the U-PASS benefit, there is no action to take.

For fall 2022, the CTA U-PASS will be available for any student (undergraduate/professional/graduate) taking six or more credits.

The Fall 2022 U-PASS distribution will occur Aug. 17, 18, 19, 22 and 23, in the SCE Bowling Alley, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Students are encouraged to opt in at least three weeks before the semester to ensure their U-PASS is available and loaded with the benefit prior to the start of the benefit.

Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 17 through Dec. 14 (College of Medicine and College of Dentistry may have different start/end dates).

The deadline to opt in for Fall 2022 U-PASS is Sept. 11, at 11:59 p.m.

After Sept. 11, the status cannot change for the duration of the fall session.

Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

In order to opt in and receive the fall U-PASS benefit, students may confirm their decision online. Students obtaining a new U-PASS for the fall semester may request delivery at the same link. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu