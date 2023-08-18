Fall COVID-19 guidance

Dear UIC community,

Like most of the country, Chicago and Cook County remain at a low community level for COVID-19 cases, but are experiencing a small rise in infection rates. In addition, wastewater surveillance suggests that further increases are likely in the upcoming weeks.

A group of UIC public health and infectious disease experts meets weekly to assess relevant data and trends related to COVID-19. They will meet more often in the future if the situation warrants.

COVID-19 is still here, but the UIC community continues to be resilient and supportive. To help maintain a safe environment, please follow these guidelines:

If you’re sick, or develop COVID-19-related symptoms, stay home and follow public and medical health guidelines on when it is safe to return to work or class.

If you have COVID-19, isolate for at least 5 days. If after 5 days your symptoms are improving, you can exit isolation, but should remain masked around others for an additional 5 days.

It is strongly encouraged that you get vaccinated against COVID-19 and remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, especially those with risk factors for severe infection. New vaccines targeting the most recent variants will be available in September or early October.

Practice good hygiene, washing your hands often and avoiding touching your face.

Students, faculty, and staff can access testing at UIC by appointment. Students can contact the Family Medicine Center at University Village, and faculty and staff can contact University Health Services.

COVID-19 testing is widely accessible throughout the Chicagoland area. Specific locations can be found through the CDC testing locator.

The UIC COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Epidemiology Program offers general isolation and post-exposure guidance for individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

Masks continue to remain optional on campus at this time but can provide protection to the wearer from respiratory viruses (refer to UI Health information for guidance on masking in the health care setting).

We will continue to share updates throughout the year.

Please be kind to each other and generous with yourselves. Here’s to a healthy start to the academic year.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality and Patient Safety