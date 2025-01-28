Federal financial assistance update

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Many things are being reported in the media and other outlets regarding presidential executive orders, as well as how the orders will be implemented. We write to reassure you that university leadership is monitoring the situation carefully and using our resources and contacts to gain clarification on issues that may affect our campus.

Here’s what we know at this point:

A recent federal memo indicated that “federal agencies must temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance, and other relevant agency activities that may be implicated by the executive orders.…”

As clarified in guidance issued by the Office of Management and Budget, the temporary pause does not affect Pell Grants, federal student loans or GI Bill payments, allowing our mission of access and excellence to continue without interruption.

As clarified in the same guidance, the temporary pause does not affect Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security benefits, VA benefits or SNAP (food stamps), which are critical to members of our community.

This afternoon (Tuesday, Jan. 28), a federal judge issued a "brief administrative stay" (until Monday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m.), which temporarily blocks the freeze on federal financial assistance.

A webpage has been created to share information from federal sponsors. If you receive any communication from your sponsors, please share them with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research by emailing NotifyOSP@uic.edu.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely. As additional information emerges, we will provide updates to the campus community. As always, our mission is our greatest strength. We remain focused on providing the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.

