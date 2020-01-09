Feeling Unsafe on Campus? What Are Your Resources?
Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,
UIC is committed to fostering a safe environment free from violence, threats, intimidation, harassment, bullying or fear, and where working relationships and interactions are productive and safe. UIC takes reasonable steps to respond to and manage incidents of violence and/or threats on UIC premises, employs useful approaches to identify and prevent potential incidents of violence or threats, reduces the effects of violence on victims, and imposes consequences on those who threaten or perpetuate violence.
Please join us on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, for a presentation that will outline policies, procedures and resources to assist with handling these types of situations. A Q&A will follow.
Panel:
Caryn A. Bills, Associate Chancellor, Office for Access and Equity, Title IX and Dispute Resolution Services
Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
Kevin Booker, Chief of Police
David Marder, Director of University Health Services
Lisa Caridine, Director of Employee Relations, Hospital Human Resources
Linda Deanna, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Dean of Students
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Student Center East, Room 605
RSVP for this event: https://forms.gle/jTmcMXAUDKaYNLiv9
Sincerely,
Caryn Bills
Associate Chancellor for the Office of Access and Equity
Michael Ginsburg
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
