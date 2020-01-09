Feeling Unsafe on Campus? What Are Your Resources?

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

UIC is committed to fostering a safe environment free from violence, threats, intimidation, harassment, bullying or fear, and where working relationships and interactions are productive and safe. UIC takes reasonable steps to respond to and manage incidents of violence and/or threats on UIC premises, employs useful approaches to identify and prevent potential incidents of violence or threats, reduces the effects of violence on victims, and imposes consequences on those who threaten or perpetuate violence.

Please join us on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, for a presentation that will outline policies, procedures and resources to assist with handling these types of situations. A Q&A will follow.

Panel:

Caryn A. Bills, Associate Chancellor, Office for Access and Equity, Title IX and Dispute Resolution Services

Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Kevin Booker, Chief of Police

David Marder, Director of University Health Services

Lisa Caridine, Director of Employee Relations, Hospital Human Resources

Linda Deanna, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Dean of Students

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Student Center East, Room 605

RSVP for this event: https://forms.gle/jTmcMXAUDKaYNLiv9

Sincerely,

Caryn Bills

Associate Chancellor for the Office of Access and Equity

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources