Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce the four finalists for Assistant Vice Chancellor, UIC Extended Campus who will be visiting campus in the coming weeks. We invite and encourage you to attend their public presentations, meet with them, and provide feedback.

The dates of the public presentations are as follows:

Jeff Rosen

Tuesday, April 30

Public Presentation: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Room 713, Student Center East (SCE)

750 South Halsted Street

Dara Crowfoot

Thursday, May 2

Public Presentation: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Room 713, Student Center East (SCE)

750 South Halsted Street

Steven Laymon

Monday, May 6

Public Presentation: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

White Oak Room, Student Center East (SCE)

750 South Halsted Street

Christopher Nicholson

Wednesday, May 8

Public Presentation: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

White Oak Room, Student Center East (SCE)

750 South Halsted Street

The UIC Extended Campus provides learners of all ages with innovative and transformative programs to further their growth as individuals and to assist them in more fully participating in and contributing to society. Extended Campus offers quality, multi-generational programming—credit and noncredit programs, certificates, courses, and workshops—that help individuals gain knowledge, build skills, acquire tools, access resources, and develop networks that provide scaffolding to new and self-fulfilling opportunities. The Assistant Vice Chancellor will develop and implement strategies to strengthen UIC’s position as a leader in online and blended education.

Detailed information about the finalists is posted here. Please direct questions or concerns regarding the finalist presentations to Margot Wosko Pietrusiewicz, search coordinator, at mwosko2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margot Wosko Pietrusiewicz

mwosko2@uic.edu