Finalists for Dean, College of Architecture, Design and the Arts

We are pleased to announce that three finalists for Dean of The College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts will interview on campus in February. We invite and encourage you to attend their public presentations, meet them and provide feedback. Full details, including names, presentation locations, and CVs will be available a few days before each finalist visit.

The dates of their public presentations are as follows:

Finalist 1

Wednesday, Feb. 6, and Thursday, Feb. 7

Public Presentation: Feb. 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Finalist 2

Tuesday, Feb. 12, and Wednesday, Feb. 13

Public Presentation: Feb. 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Finalist 3

Monday, Feb. 18, and Tuesday, Feb. 19

Public Presentation: Feb. 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The UIC College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts houses a celebrated, diverse and interdisciplinary community of architects, designers, visual artists, theatre artists, musicians, historians, critics, and curators. Through the College’s rigorous academic programs, students pursue intellectual and artistic experimentation, critical thinking, problem solving, and the expression of imagination. Award-winning artists, scholars, critics, collaborators and cultural innovators provide students with an unparalleled education enriched by direct access to Chicago’s wealth of cultural institutions. The College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts houses four academic schools (Architecture, Art & Art History, Design, and Theatre & Music, each led by a School Director), as well as the historic Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Gallery 400, and in collaboration with other colleges and units, the UIC Innovation Center. The new Dean will recognize and support the individual identities and orientations of each unit, while articulating a shared public vision for the future of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts within and beyond the university.

Detailed information about the finalists will be posted online. Questions can be directed to the search coordinator, Faizan Abid, fabid2@uic.edu.

We hope you will be able to attend these important presentations.

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu