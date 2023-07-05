First day greetings from Chancellor Miranda

Dear students, faculty, and staff,

Today marks my first day as chancellor. In preparation, I’ve spent many days on campus and in Chicago listening and learning from faculty, students, and staff, as well as from alumni, donors, and community partners. I’ve learned about what is going well and where opportunity still exists—and I am excited about it all. I also realize I still have so much more to learn.

UIC holds a special place in my heart and mind, as it clearly does for so many of you. It is a place of knowledge, innovation, and diversity, where we work deliberately and collaboratively to create a vibrant and welcoming community. Now more than ever, the world needs the engaged scholarship and education that distinguishes UIC. From environmental justice to health disparities to climate change and beyond, UIC can and will create lasting impact.

My special thanks to Javier Reyes, who has been an important partner and colleague. As interim chancellor, he worked to support the university and my transition to campus. I hope you will join me in wishing him success as the chancellor at UMass Amherst. I also would like to thank Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Karen Colley and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Bob Barish for their support and insights as I make this transition. As I often say, it takes a village to raise a chancellor; deep thanks as well to the staff in the Chancellor’s Office who have done so much to welcome me.

UIC’s mission to provide the broadest possible access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence resonates deeply with me. Such high aspirations require us to work together with constancy over many years. I feel so fortunate to be part of the UIC community. With great enthusiasm and a deep sense of responsibility, I embark on this incredible journey with you.

With warmest regards,

Marie Lynn Miranda, Ph.D.

Chancellor

University of Illinois Chicago