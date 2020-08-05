Dear faculty, students and staff,

In response to input from faculty and students, we are making a change to the on-campus course offerings for the Fall 2020 semester.

The following undergraduate first-year seminars that are currently scheduled to be held on campus or as hybrid courses (part on campus/part online) will be offered entirely online:

AHS100

BA100

DLG120

ED151

EPSY150

ISA100

KN100

LAS110

PUBH105

UPA120

The university will make these changes to the schedules of students who are already registered, so those students do not need to take any further action.

Faculty resources for creating online classes are available on the Provost’s website and on the ACCC website. Resources for learning online can also be found on the ACCC website here.

Thank you for your input and your patience during this very challenging and evolving public health situation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost