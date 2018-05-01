Flames take series from Wright State

The softball team (25-18, 14-4 Horizon League) took home a pair of thrilling victories over Wright State (15-30, 9-10 HL) Saturday to take the series 2-1. The Flames beat the Raiders in game one, 11-1 (5), and took home an extra-innings victory in game two, 3-2 (9).

UIC outhit the Raiders, 17-7m across the two games, as six Flames ended the day with multi-hit performances. Lexi Watts, Kayla Wedl and Skylee James knocked three hits apiece, while Tiana Mack-Miller, Taylor Cairns and Claire Crane ended the afternoon with two each. Alyssa Griman tallied one hit, a three-run bomb in game one over the right field fence as part of a nine-run third inning.

In the first game, Watts, James and Crane had two hits each. Mack-Miller, Griman, Wedl, Willis and Maddie Spinks all recorded one hit. Griman’s homer gave her three RBI in the game, while big hits from Mack-Miller and Crane gave them two RBI apiece.

The Flames collected seven hits in game two, as Wedl and Cairns tabbed two apiece.

The Flames host Youngstown State in a series Friday and Saturday.