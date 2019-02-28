Dear Colleagues,

Recent criminal charges filed against Huawei Technologies Ltd. have raised questions and concerns across the University of Illinois System about interactions between the University of Illinois and Huawei. Therefore, UIC has elected to impose the following actions:

The University imposes a moratorium on the receipt of new gifts, grants and contracts from Huawei or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates.

This moratorium is effective immediately and precludes University personnel from entering into or discussing new research collaborations with Huawei and/or the solicitation or acceptance of new gifts.

The moratorium shall remain in effect pending a ruling on the charges against Huawei.

Additional information about foreign influence on UIC research and scholarship can be found at:

http://research.uic.edu/foreign-influence-uic-research-and-scholarship.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Patricia Pfister, Export Controls Compliance Officer (pfister@uic.edu).

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

