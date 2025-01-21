Four ways to make friends at UIC

Forming friendships at UIC can take some time, especially for students who commute and those who transfer to UIC partway through their college careers. For years, students have turned to social media for advice.

“It’s my first semester as a transfer junior PLS IM SCARED,” Jordan Metelski wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Her post was met with a surge of reassurance from other students who could relate:

“This was me last semester!! Ur gonna do great!!! Join a club or find a study group! Friends make things so much easier and there are so many nice people at this school,” said one student.

“You’ll do great! there’s lots of clubs on campus such as the gaming club, crochet club, and much more,” another said.

UIC holds two fairs, one each in fall and spring semester, for students to learn about the hundreds of student organizations on campus.

Others suggested joining a study group, and definitely going to the 2025 Winter Involvement Fair and Service Expo on Jan. 23. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Student Center East. Students from hundreds of student organizations will be there with information on how to get involved.

Also, for those who want to volunteer in the community, representatives from Chicago-area nonprofits will offer information about their organizations and projects at the fair. And there will be free food, giveaways and activities. The Student Activities Board will host a table where you can make a bracelet, and the Students Activities Funding Committee will have stress balls students can make themselves.

Hundreds of student groups

Student organizations are one way to make friendships, said Vanesa Velazquez, assistant director of the Center for Student Involvement.

“It emphasizes that community aspect, so it gives students a purpose on campus,” Velazquez said. “Not only are you meeting people with similar interests, but it also helps students develop in other ways, like exploring their own interests.”

There are student organizations based on interests like chess, art, film and gardening. There are dozens of cultural groups like the Black Student Union, Filipinos in Alliance and Brasa at UIC. There are groups based on religion, political affiliation, sports and career fields. Performance groups include theater, dance and choir. You can browse the full list of organizations at UIC Connection, under the “groups” tab.

For commuting students

Commuters have the Commuter and Off-Campus Life office in Student Center East. It’s a place to take a break between classes, study, even warm up some food. There are lockers for your stuff, a kitchenette, couches and quiet study space. But the office also plans activities just for commuters, with ideas from the student staff, to facilitate connections and friendships.

Student commutes to UIC of 30 minutes to an hour, each way, are common, said Nehemiah Chung, director of student transitions and engagement for the Commuter and Off-Campus Life office.

“It gets lonely when you’re on the bus by yourself or driving by yourself,” he said. In a recent survey of UIC commuter students, loneliness and the desire for community emerged as major themes. “Students are definitely looking for that sense of community or that sense of belonging.”

The Commuter and Off-Campus Life office hosts regular social events, a Commuter Appreciation Week and other activities from Uno tournaments to movie days and painting events — all to help commuting students meet each other and feel a sense of belonging on campus.

The next Commuter Appreciation Week is March 10-14, and there will be a free breakfast, a book exchange, cookie decorating and more.

“You don’t have to stay the whole time, but you sit at a table and you can meet other students while you do that activity,” Chung said of the regular social events. “It does take that first step. I encourage students to step out of their comfort zone — just a little bit! Once you take that first step, it’s a ripple effect. You will get exposed to all these resources.”

UIC fraternities, sororities

Many are surprised to discover that UIC has fraternities and sororities, said Kevin Cane, director of fraternity and sorority life at UIC.

But in fact, there are almost 30 sororities and fraternities at UIC, and most members are commuters. Members meet up between classes to hold meetings, often in Student Center East. About two-thirds of the fraternities and sororities are centered around cultural heritage, but anyone is welcome to join any of them, Cane said. Community service, philanthropy and fundraising are a common thread for all of them, and so is bringing students together.

Many are surprised to discover that UIC has fraternities and sororities, but there are almost 30 of them on campus. (Photo: Joseph Horejs)

“The number of reasons for joining are as beautifully vibrant and diverse as there are opportunities to join,” Cane said.

Students are looking for a network, new friends, a committed group of people to lift them up and simply for other like-minded people to volunteer with on the weekend. “They use their events and activities to find one another, hang out with one another, simply be together.”

If you want to learn more about fraternities and sororities at UIC, there are two events coming up. On Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is Warm Up with FSL at Student Center East. Students from UIC sororities and fraternities will have information tables and can answer questions about their organizations.

Then, on Jan. 28 is FSL 101, a more intimate setting for students to learn about fraternity and sorority life, with guest speakers. RSVPs are welcome for each event but not required.

Other activities to have fun

Joining an organization isn’t the only way to meet other students with the same interests as you. The Student Activities Board and UIC Recreation and Wellbeing organize fun social events from parties to camping and hiking trips. Upcoming events include roller skating in February and a Mardi Gras party in March.