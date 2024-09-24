Free Art Institute, History Museum admission for UIC students

The Art Institute of Chicago has one of the biggest collections in the U.S. — everything from Greek statues and Renaissance armor to Warhol silkscreen prints. It’s a challenge to see it all in a day, especially for an art lover.

But with a program that started in January, UIC students can get free admission to the Art Institute of Chicago and to the Chicago History Museum. All UIC students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — can get free admission by showing their UIC i-card at the ticket counter. Already from January to June, there were almost 2,800 visits to the Art Institute by UIC students taking advantage of the free admission. It’s a good deal, especially if you want to visit more than once. Admission for Chicago residents who are students is $14 each visit.

And coming up on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5-8 p.m., students are invited to Night at the Museum. All UIC students, staff and faculty, plus their friends and family, can visit the museum for a night of free admission and programming.

During the rest of the year, faculty and staff can get free admission (first-come, first-served) if they take their class to the museum (email universitypartners@artic.edu for information). For class visits, faculty can also hire an adjunct guide by contacting universitypartners@artic.edu.

UIC students, staff and faculty can get a 10% discount on first-time Art Institute memberships, too.

UIC’s partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago is partially made possible thanks to a gift from Robin Block in memory of Joshua Block.

At the Chicago History Museum, you can learn about the iconic events, people and movements in the city’s history over centuries. Now on display are exhibits on the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 and protest art from the 1960s and 1970s.

Like at the Art Institute, students will need to show their UIC i-card at the ticket counter for free admission. Without the discount, student admission is $17.

UIC faculty and staff can get free admission to the Chicago History Museum with their UIC i-card. Students, faculty and staff also can access student group tours, curatorial lectures and programs at the museum at a reduced rate.