‘Future of Chicago’ lecture series continues

Dick Simpson

The annual “Future of Chicago” lecture series, presented by the UIC department of political science, brings civic leaders to campus to examine issues with students and the community.

Topics address various social, economic and political issues in the Chicago metropolitan region and Illinois. Dick Simpson, UIC professor of political science and former Chicago alderman, moderates the series, which began in 1976. Co-sponsors are the UIC Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement and UIC Honors College.

Lectures are held from noon to 12:50 p.m. in Lecture Center C1, 802 S. Halsted St. (located west of Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.). Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (312) 413-3780.

Forthcoming scheduled lectures currently include:

Oct. 16

“Chicago is Not Broke”

Tom Tresser, Civic Lab co-founder

Oct. 23

“The Future of Illinois”

Pat Quinn, former Illinois governor

Nov. 6

“The New Chicago Way”

Austin Berg, author

Nov. 20

“The Future of Illinois”

Illinois State Sen. Heather Steans

Nov. 25

“The Role of the Federal Government in Chicago’s Future”

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley

Dec. 4

“Chicago’s Future”

Scott Waguespack, 32nd Ward alderman