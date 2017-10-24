‘Future of Chicago’ lectures continue

Civic and political leaders will speak on campus this semester for the department of political science “Future of Chicago” lecture series, which focuses on the social, economic and political conditions of the Chicago area.

All lectures are free and open to the public. They are held from noon to 12:50 p.m. in BSB 140.

Remaining scheduled lectures include:

Monday, Ocober 30:

“Why Chicago isn’t Broke?”

Tom Tresser, Civic Lab co-founder

Wednesday, November 1

“Reform in the Preckwinkle Era”

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Cook County commissioner

Wednesday, November 8

“Reform of Cook County Government”

Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president

Wednesday, November 15

“Mayor 1%: Rahm Emanuel and the Rise of Chicago’s 99%”

Kari Lydersen, journalist and author

For more information, call 312-413-3780.