Dear faculty, staff and students,

I write to announce that UIC’s Athletic Director, Garrett Klassy, will be leaving UIC after 2 years of service to our student-athletes and our athletic enterprise. Garrett’s last day will be August 1, 2019, when he will be moving on to the University of Nebraska.

During his two years leading the Flames, there are several accomplishments of which we are very proud including eight conference championships, a new record GPA for student-athletes, unprecedented exposure for the UIC Athletics brand which included the naming of the Credit Union 1 Arena, and the right-sizing of the athletic department. The hard work of the student-athletes, coaches and staff under Garrett’s leadership guarantees that the UIC Flames are well-positioned for future success. I’m grateful for Garrett’s contributions and wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.

We will conduct an accelerated national search for a new athletic director for the Flames who will continue to build on the outstanding athletics experience UIC provides its student-athletes and our community of fans and supporters. I look forward to appointing an interim athletic director in the near future, and to cheering on our UIC Flames to even greater accomplishments.

GO FLAMES!

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor