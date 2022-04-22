GEO strike update, April 22

UIC and the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) met three times this week for negotiations with a federal mediator. The latest session was our 35th overall, and our 11th with the mediator. An additional session is scheduled today.

The key outstanding issues are wages/stipends, tuition differentials, health care costs and student fees.

In exchange for starting the contract August 22, 2022, which was proposed by UIC, GEO is now seeking a 27% raise over the three-year contract (10% first year, then 8.5% and 8.5%).

Currently, the university is offering a 13.4% raise over the three-year contract (9.4% first year, then 2% and 2%) including $260 toward payment of the general student fee, in addition to having several student fees fully waived. GEO members presently get four student fees waived at 100% totaling $2,062 over a full academic year.

In addition, UIC has offered a lump sum payment to all members who are in the bargaining unit at the time the contract is ratified and signed. That portion of the offer is as follows:

$1,750 to members who have fall and spring appointments

$1,000 to members who have a spring only appointment

In response, GEO has countered with:

$2,750 to members who have fall and spring appointments

$1,375 to members who have a spring only appointment

$1,375 to individuals who had a fall appointment but are no longer in the bargaining unit

We remain steadfast in our goal of reaching a fair and equitable agreement for both parties.

Please continue to visit geobargaining.uic.edu for updates and additional information.