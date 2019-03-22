GEO strike update, March 22

Dear Campus Community,

On Thursday and Friday, the University and GEO met for negotiations with a federal mediator.

On Thursday, the two teams arrived on time, were located in separate bargaining rooms, and came together for approximately 10 minutes. The GEO team left abruptly after University responses were provided for questions related to whether or not the university would waive or cap the student contribution to the General Fee and to the International Student Fee.

Today, the parties again met briefly for approximately 10 minutes. During the joint meeting, the GEO asked for proposals on time reporting, wages and fees. The University responded that it did not have a proposal on time reporting. In addressing wages and fees, the University reiterated that it had presented the GEO with a wage proposal on Monday that had yet to receive a response; and, the University remains willing to address the fee issues within its wage and health care proposals. After a disagreement about who provided the last wage proposal, it was established that the University had done so. GEO responded with a rejection of the University’s Monday wage proposal and the groups returned to their individual caucuses. After approximately 45 minutes, the federal mediator informed the University bargaining team that the GEO had left for the day.

Please visit geobargaining.uic.edu for updates and additional information.

We value our graduate assistants and teaching assistants and appreciate the importance of their work to the research and academic mission of UIC. Our goal always has been, and continues to be, to provide the best possible contract for both sides. The University has offered, and the GEO has agreed, to meet next week during spring break.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs