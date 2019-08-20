Get fired up for fall semester

UIC’s annual carnival is scheduled for Sept. 27-29. Photo: Amod Mahadik

Mark your calendars for fall Center for Student Involvement (CSI) events to meet new friends, get involved on campus and make the most of your UIC experience.

A Back to School Bash and UIC Convocation will kick off the semester’s events Aug. 23. Students can learn more about campus organizations and find ways to get involved during the two-day Involvement Fair Sept. 4-5, as well as enjoy a concert at the Credit Union 1 Arena during UIC Spark Sept. 14. Past headliners have included H.E.R., Nick Jonas, twenty one pilots and more. This year’s artists will be announced on the Center for Student Involvement’s social media channels (@UICCSI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Campus events and organizations sponsored by the Center for Student Involvement aim to help students find their niche on campus.

“Our role is to provide memorable moments and opportunities for our UIC students,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the Center for Student Involvement.

“From an event you attend, leading a student organization, finding new friends, having school pride, and impacting our communities, we want UIC to be a part of your journey while you are here. We want you to ‘Ignite Your Passion.’”

The Center for Student Involvement also supports more than 400 student organizations, including active fraternity and sorority chapters, as well as student-engagement initiatives like UIC Impact, which helps students apply their learning to real-world challenges.

To learn more about Center for Student Involvement events, visit involvement.uic.edu, or sign in with your Net ID at connect.uic.edu c

Save the Dates for fall 2019 CSI events

Back to School Bash, Aug. 23

UIC Convocation, Aug. 23

Flames at the Beach, Aug. 30

Involvement Fair, Sept. 4-5

UIC Spark, Sept. 14

LatinX Heritage Month, Sept. 15-Oct. 15

Flames Flix, Sept. 19

UIC Carnival, Sept. 27-29

Operation Glow and DJ Battle, Oct. 4

Fall Fest, Oct. 17

Poetry Slam, Oct. 24

InterFaith Week, Nov. 4-8

UIC’s Last Comic Standing, Nov. 7

Homecoming Week, Nov. 18-22

Flames Finish Strong, Dec. 2-13



For more events, follow the Center for Student

Involvement on social media, @UICCSI