Go vote! Go Flames!

Dear campus community,

Today is Election Day! Voting is perhaps the most fundamental right in American democracy, and every Election Day is important. We hope many of you already have voted and others will vote sometime today.

Please remember there is something beautiful and timeless about the work of our university. We remain resolute in advancing our mission of providing the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence — and we count on all of you to help advance that mission.

At UIC, we will always care for and serve our students, patients and community and ensure classes are taught, labs are active and research continues apace. This dedication is essential for our students, our state and our nation — and it is the most profound way we shape our collective futures.

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to our mission.

Go vote! And go Flames!

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Karen Colley, PhD

Provost

Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

