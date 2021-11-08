The Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management held its annual Great Stuff Exchange as an in-person event Oct. 20 on the Quad. In total, 280 cubic feet of office supplies were distributed, and the event nearly broke its previous attendance record of 700 people.

Throughout the year, the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management collects office supplies from campus departments and gives it away to UIC students and employees during the annual Great Stuff Exchange. Items available at this year’s event included three-ring binders, shipping tubes, desktop filing equipment, reams of colored paper, and dozens of other miscellaneous office goods, totaling around 465 cubic feet.

For more information, email recycling@uic.edu