Grenshaw Street Parking Structure construction starts Jan. 6

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Last month, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees approved a plan to design and construct the Grenshaw Street Parking Structure at UIC. The new facility will be located west of the Wood Street Parking Structure and will add approximately 1,000 new spaces for staff and visitors to the west side of campus.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 6, with the installation of construction fencing around the site. Construction will require the permanent closing of lots B4 and C4 and the relocation of parking assignments for those affected.

In addition, Lot J will be closed and used as valet parking for UI Health. Current users will be reassigned to other lots based on parking seniority.

Customers who currently hold assignments for these lots will receive an email later today with specific details about their parking reassignments.

Construction of the new parking facility is expected to be completed in August 2026.

If you have questions or need more information about your parking reassignment, please email parking@uic.edu.

Thank you for your cooperation as work begins on this important project.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Nick Haubach

Chief Administrative Officer

UI Health

Wanda Perry

Director, Campus Parking

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu